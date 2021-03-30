Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes decision on Man United loanee’s future

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has decided that he wants Jesse Lingard to return to Manchester United this summer, according to Todo Fichajes.

Lingard has been nothing short of sensational since joining the Hammers in January. Few could have expected that he would have the impact that he has to date.

As per Todo Fichajes, West Ham do have an option to buy in the deal, one which you’d assume they’d be keen on using, considering how important he has become.

However, it may not be that straightforward for the Hammers, at least if Todo Fichajes are to be believed.

It’s reported that Man United would be within their rights to deny West Ham the chance to sign Lingard, with Solskjaer now thought to be keen on him returning.

It could come down to the player, who will have to weigh up the possibility of working his way back into contention at Man United against the certainty of being an important figure at West Ham.