England boss Gareth Southgate gives update on Chelsea midfielder after injury scare

Mason Mount will be fit to be involved in England’s final game of the international break against Poland, report the BBC.

The Chelsea midfielder has had to work hard to earn his due respect, but Mount is finally getting the plaudits that he deserves.

Not only is he arguably Chelsea’s player of the season so far, but other the past two international breaks, he’s been the standout performer for England.

It’s for that reason that Gareth Southgate will have been concerned when, as reported by the BBC, Mount wasn’t training as normal with the Three Lions squad as they warmed up earlier today.

However, Southgate added, as quoted by the BBC, “he did the rest of the session so he should be fine.”

England won their previous two World Cup qualifiers against San Marino and Albania respectively.

Poland will pose a different threat, but Southgate ought to e confident of getting another three points – especially if Mount is fit and available.