Wojciech Szczesny caused tension at Arsenal by deliberately avoiding Arsene Wenger’s preferred goalkeeping coach

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny reportedly used to turn up to training at a different time to avoid working with Gerry Peyton.

According to the Telegraph, the Poland international, now of Serie A giants Juventus, didn’t think particularly highly of Peyton, but Arsene Wenger disapproved of his behaviour as he was the Frenchman’s preferred coach for that position.

Szczesny is known for being a bit of a character, but it seems he didn’t quite fit in at Arsenal at the time, though it’s clear Wenger might not have helped the situation.

The 30-year-old is now a key player for Juventus, taking on the impossible job of replacing the legendary Gianluigi Buffon and doing it pretty well.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have not been at their best in recent times and might have benefited from keeping Szczesny instead of signing an over-the-hill Petr Cech back in the summer of 2015.

Bernd Leno is now the Gunners’ number one and looks a fine player, but many fans will no doubt be disappointed that Szczesny never became the long-term number one at the Emirates Stadium.