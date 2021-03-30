According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are now set to open talks with Ousmane Dembele over a new contract.

Romano has shared the update on social media, which follows what the Italian journalist told our friends at Benchwarmers in an exclusive column at the start of the week.

Spanish publication Sport recently reported that Manchester United remain in contact with the Frenchman’s entourage, having tried to sign Dembele last summer.

Romano also stressed that ‘many clubs’ are ‘interested’ in the 23-year-old, whose future has been the subject of intense speculation owing to the fact that Dembele’s contract expires next summer.

Dembele has rallied back for the Blaugrana this season after years of injury-proneness and off-the-pitch controversy, the ace was recruited in the summer of 2017 in a deal worth up to €147m, per the Guardian.

There’s no problem, Eric Garcia will join Barcelona. The agreement reached in December is 100% confirmed. ?? #FCB Talks will be opened also with Ousmane Dembélé to discuss a new contract – Barça hope to keep him, many clubs are interested in case they won’t reach an agreement. https://t.co/DTuYHMK1nV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 30, 2021

Dembele has started 22 of his 35 appearances for Ronald Koeman’s side this season, contributing a handy return of nine goals and four assists.

The France international is finally starting to show he’s a consistent attacking threat at the Camp Nou, given the club’s initial investment, he’s simply a player that they must do everything to keep hold of.

The last thing the club need, after years of disaster in the transfer market multiplied the financial impact of Covid-19, is being forced to sell Dembele for a cut-price fee should a contract not be agreed.