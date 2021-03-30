Video: Alleged racist ‘monkey’ talk bites back at Ondrej Kudela as Gareth Bale elbows Czech star in moment Rangers fans and many will love

The United Kingdom’s and wider football world is revelling in a specific moment from the late stages of Wales’ World Cup qualifying win against the Czech Republic this evening.

In an aerial duel down the stretch, Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela was floored by a clean elbow to the face from Real Madrid and Tottenham superstar Gareth Bale.

The Czech international was left in quite some pain, which will excite spades of football fans around the world and particularly followers of Rangers, owing to Kudela’s recent controversy in a Europa League tie.

According to the Times (subscription required), Kamara believes that Kudela swore at him and called him a ‘monkey’ during the Scottish giants’ defeat, in a moment that went became a major talking point.

Kudela denied the claims and Slavia Prague soon filed a criminal complaint with the Scottish Police, claiming that their defender was assaulted in a planned attack following the incident with Kamara.

Gareth Bale elbows Ondrej Kudela. The player who racially abused Glen Kamara during Rangers’ Europa League game. Respect ? pic.twitter.com/fgBmArn8pi — Outsiders (@Outsiders_Footy) March 30, 2021

Pictures from Sky Sports.

Now, I don’t feel poetic is the right word in this instance, but it’s pleasing to see that the blow came from Bale, a man who was described as a ‘monkey’ by James Maddison and ‘monkey king’ by the Chinese.