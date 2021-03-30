Video: Aubameyang flexes confidence with unique backheel flick goal in Arsenal training to leave keeper helpless

Arsenal fans will absolutely love to see the trick finish that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pulled off in training earlier today, it’s hard to even describe what was done by the Gunners captain.

Aubameyang, who returned to North London earlier this week after showcasing his ice-cold finishing instinct for the Gabon national team, was participating in a shooting drill.

After a long-range strike was rifled into the cop corner, Aubameyang was tasked with a one-on-one opportunity in the next step of the drill, after playing a one-two with an Arsenal coach.

Aubameyang looked to round Arsenal fan and Brighton loanee Mat Ryan before he pulled off some insane creativity, the striker hit the net with a wonderfully rolled backheel flick.

The unusual ball roll made it different from a standard backheel, which is already hard enough to pull off.

More Stories / Latest News Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes decision on Man United loanee’s future Talks set: Barcelona plan to open contract discussions with in-demand attacker England boss Gareth Southgate gives update on Chelsea midfielder after injury scare

The international break looks to have done a real favour for Aubameyang’s confidence, which seems to be back at full level as the Gunners prepare for the difficult run-in to the end of the season.