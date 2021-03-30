Video: Chelsea loanee Michy Batshuayi fires Belgium ahead vs Belarus with thunderous finish

Chelsea loanee Michy Batshuayi has opened the scoring for Belgium in their World Cup qualifying clash with Belarus.

Belgium headed into tonight’s game as overwhelming favourites, which allowed Roberto Martinez to field a rotated side.

While Batshuayi does fall into the reserve category, the Chelsea forward has a brilliant goal-scoring record for his country.

Tonight, the 27-year-old netted his 22nd goal in 33 appearances for the Red Devils, a quite remarkable return.

That’s as enough explanation as you need as to why Martinez continues to select him, even with ‘The Batsman’ out of favour at loan side Crystal Palace.

Batshuayi ALWAYS scores for Belgium, and has done so tonight against Belarus, staying onside to make the run towards goal and firing into the net with a thunderous finish.

Frappe puissante de Michy Batshuayi au premier poteau… Imparable ! La Belgique ouvre le score contre la Biélorussie !#lequipeFOOT pic.twitter.com/mGpiiBuBLu — la chaine L’Équipe (@lachainelequipe) March 30, 2021

Pictures courtesy of SPORT TV

This is Batshuayi at his brilliant best, something that, sadly, we have not seen for a few years.

Marina Granovskaia will be glad to have been reminded that he’s still in there, as she’ll likely be tasked with selling him this summer.