Menu

Video: Chelsea loanee Michy Batshuayi fires Belgium ahead vs Belarus with thunderous finish

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea loanee Michy Batshuayi has opened the scoring for Belgium in their World Cup qualifying clash with Belarus.

Belgium headed into tonight’s game as overwhelming favourites, which allowed Roberto Martinez to field a rotated side.

While Batshuayi does fall into the reserve category, the Chelsea forward has a brilliant goal-scoring record for his country.

Tonight, the 27-year-old netted his 22nd goal in 33 appearances for the Red Devils, a quite remarkable return.

That’s as enough explanation as you need as to why Martinez continues to select him, even with ‘The Batsman’ out of favour at loan side Crystal Palace.

Batshuayi ALWAYS scores for Belgium, and has done so tonight against Belarus, staying onside to make the run towards goal and firing into the net with a thunderous finish.

Pictures courtesy of SPORT TV

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea defender fails to make case for permanent exit leaving Blues return set
Harry Kane’s loyalty set for ultimate test with Premier League giants gearing up for summer pursuit
Superstar forward seeking €180M assurances from Liverpool and Real Madrid ahead of summer transfer

This is Batshuayi at his brilliant best, something that, sadly, we have not seen for a few years.

Marina Granovskaia will be glad to have been reminded that he’s still in there, as she’ll likely be tasked with selling him this summer.

More Stories Michy Batshuayi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.