Video: Daley Blind stretchered off with seemingly horrific injury after getting foot caught in artificial pitch

Former Manchester United defender Daley Blind has suffered what looks to be a serious injury during Holland’s clash with Gibraltar tonight.

Artificial grass has its benefits – you don’t have to cut it, for one – but Blind, when being stretchered off the field of play tonight, will have been struggling to see it’s worth.

The 31-year-old, who remains a key figure for Ajax, will be fortunate if he plays another came this season judging by the angle his leg bent in the process of preventing a Gibraltar goal.

Blind’s foot appeared to get caught up in the turf, which is more likely to happen on these artificial surfaces, but it’s nothing more than a rotten stroke of luck.

It’s pretty grim, so watch at your own discretion.

Pictures courtesy of NPO

Blind had to be carried off the field of play on a stretcher, which is no great surprise. We can only hope and pray that, somehow, he’s avoided a serious injury here.

