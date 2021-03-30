Video: Diogo Jota continues red-hot return with fine header assisted by Liverpool target Pedro Neto for Portugal

Diogo Jota has come up clutch to equalise for the Portugal national team, with a beautiful finish to draw the Selecao level against minnows Luxembourg on the brink of halftime.
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva sent a teasing corner in from the right flank, which was cleared at first ask, but only for Ruben Neves to eventually knock it to club and country pal Pedro Neto.
The Wolves attacker turned his man inside and out on the left-wing before floating a lovely cross into the box, where Jota produced a leap like great compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo to steer the ball into the net.
The Express recently reported that Liverpool are also keen on Neto, following claims that Bruno Fernandes is being tasked with convincing the ace to head to rivals Manchester United.
See More: Ibrahima Konate edging closer to Liverpool transfer as some medical tests already done
Neto ?? Jota
The Premier League duo combined to drag Portugal level against Luxembourg pic.twitter.com/DqCPjfSs9W
— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 30, 2021
Pictures from Sky Sports and Polsat Sport.
Jota scored a brace in Portugal’s last game of the break, whilst he’s managed to contribute a goal and an assist in his four matches since he returned from injury for Liverpool.
Jurgen Klopp will be delighted to see that Jota is seemingly firing at all cylinders so soon after his return, the welcome boost that the Reds need to close out a frustrating season on a high.