Erling Haaland has shown his quality with a thunderous volley during Norway training…

The 20-year-old is the player on everyone’s lips at the moment and could be heading for a big club before too long.

Of course, it’s Haaland stunning record of 49 goals in 49 games for Borussia Dortmund that is attracting all the interest, but videos of moments like this will do his reputation no harm either…