Menu

Video: Liverpool star Gini Wijnaldum scores for Holland during Gibraltar thumping with left-foot volley

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum got in on the act for Holland during their World Cup qualifying clash with Gibraltar this evening.

The Netherlands headed into tonight’s game as firm, firm favourites, with the only real question being as to how many they would score.

MORE: Video: Diogo Jota continues red-hot return with fine header assisted by Liverpool target Pedro Neto for Portugal

It took Frank de Boer’s men until the stroke of half-time to score their first, but after the two teams headed out for the second-half, the floodgates opened.

There’s not a Dutch player on the field of play in Gibraltar that doesn’t look like they want to get on the scoresheet – Gini Wijnaldum included.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo starts and finishes move to score for Portugal in tidy fashion after Cancelo link-up
Video: Diogo Jota continues red-hot return with fine header assisted by Liverpool target Pedro Neto for Portugal
Video: Teen sensation Jeremy Doku – who snubbed Liverpool after Klopp talks – nets solo goal for Belgium

The Liverpool star found himself with a pocket of space inside the penalty area, firing home past the goalkeeper at the second time of asking.



Pictures courtesy of NPO

While a goal against Gibraltar is not something Wijnaldum is likely to tell his grandkids about, it is another to add to his tally for his country, which he’ll be delighted with, no doubt.

More Stories Gini Wijnaldum

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.