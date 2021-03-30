Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum got in on the act for Holland during their World Cup qualifying clash with Gibraltar this evening.

The Netherlands headed into tonight’s game as firm, firm favourites, with the only real question being as to how many they would score.

It took Frank de Boer’s men until the stroke of half-time to score their first, but after the two teams headed out for the second-half, the floodgates opened.

There’s not a Dutch player on the field of play in Gibraltar that doesn’t look like they want to get on the scoresheet – Gini Wijnaldum included.

The Liverpool star found himself with a pocket of space inside the penalty area, firing home past the goalkeeper at the second time of asking.

Gini Wijnaldum Goal vs Gibraltar ?? pic.twitter.com/XSnOvEwDHJ — Marc Macca (@_maccalfc80) March 30, 2021





Pictures courtesy of NPO

While a goal against Gibraltar is not something Wijnaldum is likely to tell his grandkids about, it is another to add to his tally for his country, which he’ll be delighted with, no doubt.