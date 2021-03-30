Video: Man United outcast Donny van de Beek gets on the scoresheet for Holland from close range

Donny van de Beek, remember him? The Manchester United midfielder has scored for Holland during their thumping of Gibraltar this evening.

van de Beek has endured a difficult debut campaign at Old Trafford, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signing him and then deciding not to use him.

In fairness to Solskjaer, when he has featured, van de Beek has hardly set the world alight. Nonetheless, in the Dutch squad he remains.

van de Beek was brought on as a substitute by Frank de Boer against Gibraltar tonight, and naturally, looked hungry to get onto the scoresheet.

While this is not the most significant goal van de Beek will ever score in his career, and it’s certainly not against the best opposition he’ll ever face, it’s a goal nonetheless.

Netherlands running riot ?? Donny van de Beek has the Dutch 6th goal v Gibraltar pic.twitter.com/tz0NShu5d5 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 30, 2021

Pictures courtesy of NPO

This will do wonders for van de Beek’s confidence, with the former Ajax man surely at an all-time low while being frozen out at Manchester United.