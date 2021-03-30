Video: Shock as Man United star Dan James pops up with towering header for Wales after lovely Gareth Bale assist

In the 80th minute of this evening’s World Cup qualifier between Wales and the Czech Republic, the Dragons took the lead in a pretty unlikely manner.

The ball was laid off to Real Madrid and Tottenham star Gareth Bale deep on the left-wing, with the superstar absolutely skinning his man before firing a cross into the box.

In a surprising turn of events, 5ft7 Manchester United winger Dan James leapt above left-back Jan Boril to score with a towering header, which bounced into the back of the net.

HUGE GOAL Dan James puts Wales ahead! ? Wales v Czech Rep – Sky Sports Main Event pic.twitter.com/ZfSPHXJiJt — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 30, 2021

Pictures from Sky Sports.

James has turned in some solid performances for the Red Devils as of late, at least in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s eyes anyway, with the fringe winger now starting eight of their last nine fixtures.