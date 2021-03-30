Menu

Revealed: West Ham ‘confident’ of keeping Jesse Lingard despite Man Utd contract talk

West Ham chiefs are reportedly confident they can clinch the permanent transfer of Jesse Lingard from Manchester United.

The England international has been superb since joining the Hammers on loan in January, and it’s little surprise David Moyes would be keen to keep hold of him.

Lingard’s performances have seen recalled by Gareth Southgate for the latest round of international matches, and it’s even led to talk that Man Utd could offer him a new contract.

However, Claret and Hugh report that West Ham are confident they will be able to strike a deal to keep Lingard beyond the end of this season.

It’s even suggested that talk of United trying to tie Lingard down to a new deal could just be an effort on their part to raise the player’s asking price.

It will be intriguing to see how this pans out, but Lingard would surely do well to stay with West Ham and continue to revive his career as he’s doing so well right now.

