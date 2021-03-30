According to the Daily Cannon via Sky Germany, Granit Xhaka would like to leave Arsenal in favour of a return to the Bundesliga in the near future, the country in which he established stardom.

It’s reported that Hertha Berlin are an option for the star, with the capital outfit to be in need of a midfielder this summer considering Gunners misfit Matteo Guendouzi will not be staying there, per Bild.

The Cannon reiterate that the plans undoubtedly hinge on how the final stages of the season fare for Berlin especially, who are only one point outside a relegation play-off spot.

Whilst Xhaka has failed to live up to expectations since his £35m transfer before Euro 2016, per BBC Sport, Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery called on the ace as a key player, so does Mikel Arteta.

The Switzerland international may not carry the captaincy anymore since that incident with the club’s own fans, but it’s clear that he’s seen as a leader. He has worn the armband a couple of times this term.

So far all of the criticism directed at Xhaka over the past few years, he’s doing something right in the managers’ eyes as he continues to be a key player, his influence seems to be made as a leadership figure rather than through his playing ability, with all respect.

Xhaka has only missed nine games so far this season, a third of which via suspension, the midfielder has otherwise started 34 of his 36 appearances across all competitions this term.

Considering the difficulty that Xhaka has endured in North London it’s no surprise to learn that the star wants a return to the more familiar Bundesliga, which he starred in for Borussia Monchengladbach and also leaves him closer to his family in Switzerland.

Xhaka hasn’t been all bad, but it also looks apparent that a inconsistent side with him in the middle of the park is not going to contend for major honours or even the Champions League anytime soon.