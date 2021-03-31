Armband thrown by Cristiano Ronaldo in strop vs Serbia could ultimately help save a baby’s life

It’s hard to see how anything positive could come from the scenes at the end of the Serbia vs Portugal game last week, but this could somehow end up in a heart-warming story.

Cristiano Ronaldo had scored the winning goal with the last kick of the game, but the officials weren’t able to see that the ball had crossed the line and there was no technology in place either.

It led to an almighty strop from the great man as he got in the face of the linesman before throwing his captain’s armband away as he left the pitch – a reaction that has certainly split opinions.

It’s since been reported by the AP that the armband was picked up by one of the workers in the stadium, and it’s been given to a charity to sell off to raise funds for a 6-month-old boy who needs medical treatment for spinal issues.

It’s a situation where nobody involved in the footballing side of things comes out looking that great, but if it can somehow help save or improve the life of a kid then at least something good came out of it.