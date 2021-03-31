Arsenal midfielder wanted by the club he publicly supports

South American side Boca Juniors are reportedly keen to sign on-loan Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira.

Torreira, 25, joined Arsenal in 2018 following a £25.79m move from Serie A side Sampdoria.

Following his arrival in the country’s capital three years ago, the industrious Urguyan midfielder has gone on to make 89 appearances, in all competitions, for the Gunners.

Despite initially being highly-rated among the Arsenal faithful, Torreira’s time in London has seen him struggle to nail down a place in his manager’s side, beit, playing under Unai Emery or Mikel Arteta.

Torreira’s lack of first-team opportunities, hampered by a string of injuries saw him loaned out to Spanish side Atletico Madrid last summer.

Still with two-years left on his current deal, it would be reasonable to suggest the midfielder, who will return to Arsenal in the summer, could go on to turn his Arsenal career around.

However, according to ESPN, that is not the case, as Boca Juniors emerge as a potential permanent destination for the 25-year-old.

It has been reported that Torreira, who has been known to publicly declare his love and support for Boca Juniors, would be a welcomed addition, after manager Miguel Angel Russo has already identified the five and nine positions as areas of weakness.

Speaking to the same outlet last year about Boca Juniors, Torreira said: “This love for Boca was born many years ago. We are a very soccer family and Uruguayans consume a lot from Argentina, we watch that football a lot and I have been passionate about Boca from a very young age, I like the Boca world.”