Barcelona extend contract of B team star as push for first team spot looks likely next season

Obviously the Lionel Messi issue is a big problem for Barcelona to deal with going into the summer, but there’s also a lot to be positive about.

Ronald Koeman has done a good job of turning things around, and a large part of that has involved getting players from the B team and into the senior side.

That has always been the case with the best Barcelona sides in recent history, and hopefully we’ll see a return to a situation where we’re looking to see who might be the next player to be promoted rather than simply wondering about big-money transfers.

One of the standouts in the B team this season has been Alex Collado, while he’s also made a couple of first team appearances before so you have to think he’ll push for a regular spot next year after his contract has been extended:

??[BREAKING NEWS] ?? ? Álex Collado extends contract until 2023 ? All the details ?#ForçaBarça ???https://t.co/56Epwvgiim — FC Barcelona B (@FCBarcelonaB) March 31, 2021

He’s capable of playing on either wing or through the middle of the midfield so that versatility will go in his favour, while it will save money and make more sense if they go with someone like him rather than trying to resurrect the careers of players like Coutinho next year.