Bayern Munich set to go all out to land Tottenham Hotspur fan-favourite

German giants Bayern Munich have reportedly set their sights on Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claim Son, 28, has been highlighted as a key transfer target.

Since joining Tottenham Hotspur in 2015 following a modest £27m move from Bayer Leverkusen, Son has grown to become one of Europe’s most prolific forwards.

After forming a formidable partnership with striking sensation and club captain Harry Kane, Son boasts some very respectable attacking numbers.

This season alone has seen the South Korea international rack up a monumental 32 direct goal involvements in just 41 games, in all competitions.

In light of the 28-year-old’s continued and hugely impressive form, Football Insider claim Bayern Munich are strong admirers.

Despite the attention currently surrounding Son, Bayern Munich could opt to wait a year when Son will enter his contract’s final year.

A club insider reportedly told the outlet that Son has been offered a five-year deal worth a whopping £200,000-per week. However, the star forward has yet to sign on the dotted line amid concerns talks have hit a stumbling block.

These most recent reports come at a time when striker Kane’s Tottenham Hotspur future remains desperately uncertain – Of course, it goes without saying, fans will be hoping they can retain at least of their star attackers.