Boca Juniors eye an audacious move for Arsenal ace after he admitted his support for them

The Covid-19 pandemic means there may not be as much money floating about in Europe for a few years, so could it lead to a situation where more South American players return to the continent to play?

Lucas Torreira doesn’t appear to have an Arsenal future but his loan spell at Atletico Madrid hasn’t gone to plan either, so the expectation is that he’ll return in the summer and the Gunners will need to find a way of trying to offload him.

ESPN have reported that Argentine Boca Juniors could be a potential landing spot after they declared an interest, while the midfielder has also spoken in the past about being a fan of the club.

It’s not clear if Boca can afford to buy him outright so a loan deal would be his best option, but he’s only got two years left so it’s hard to see Arsenal willingly allowing his contract to run down to a point where they’ll struggle to get a decent fee for him.

Boca could still be an option if there isn’t a lot of interest and it does sound like their main two targets this summer will be Edinson Cavani and a defensive midfielder, so Torreira would be a fine addition if they can make it happen.