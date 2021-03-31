Menu

Former teammate wants Juventus forward Douglas Costa to join Brazilian giants as Bayern Munich stays is unlikely

Bayern Munich
Posted by

Brazilian club Grêmio presented Former FC Bayern Munich defender Rafinha as its newest addition for the 2021 season. 

The 35-year-old spent the majority of his European career in Germany with Bayern Munich. For two seasons, Rafinha had Douglas Costa as his teammate between 2015 and 2017. During his press conference, ESPN Brazil relayed Rafinha’s comments, who made it known that he’d like to see his former teammate return to Brazil.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United made last-ditch bid to stop star sealing transfer away during meeting on Tuesday
Argentine side wants to lure Manchester City’s Sergio Agüero to his boyhood club
Chelsea star could be ready to hand Blues major boost in Erling Haaland transfer pursuit

“Douglas [Costa] has been a friend for a long time already; we had a wonderful time together at Bayern Munich. Of course, the desire to play together again, even more for Grêmio, will be spectacular. For me, I could be here tomorrow,” Rafinha said.

“I think that this is already out of my content; I don’t have this information. The only thing I can say is that I hope [Costa] has a happy ending and that he can come to Grêmio; he is a player who makes a difference.”

Bayern Munich won’t exercise its option to buy on Costa’s loan, and as a result, the 30-year-old will return to Juventus FC. The Italian side is looking to offload players they have no use for, and Costa is one player The Old Lady would like to depart with this summer.

Grêmio has shown interest in the forward and various reports that Juventus would like to engage in a deal. However, Costa’s wages remain a sticking point.

The Brazil international is under contract until 2022, so if there are no takers this summer, Grêmio might want to wait a year and try grabbing him on a free transfer.

More Stories Douglas Costa FC Bayern Munich Gremio Juventus FC Rafinha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.