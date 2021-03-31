Possible boost for Chelsea, Man City & Man Utd as club chief claims he has a striker better than Erling Haaland

Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United may reportedly have been handed a boost in the transfer pursuit of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

The prolific young Norway international is one of the most talked about players in world football at the moment after a sensational season in front of goal.

Haaland has a remarkable record of 33 goals in 31 games in all competitions, and 49 in 49 since he joined Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg last season.

This has seen Haaland linked strongly with Chelsea and Man City, while Man Utd are also mentioned as one of his admirers by the Telegraph.

The 20-year-old could well be heading to England, with Bayern Munich seeming to rule themselves out of a move for him as they already have Robert Lewandowski up front.

When asked about signing Haaland, Bayern chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge dodged the question and pointed to the qualities of Lewandowski instead, with the Poland international undoubtedly a top centre-forward as well and not the kind of big name who’s going to drop to the bench any time soon.

“I don’t know where the rumours come from,” Rummenigge said, as quoted by Sport Bild.

“I can only say one thing: we have the world footballer in this position. Robert Lewandowski has a contract until 2023. And I am convinced: With his professionalism – if you just see how he trains and takes care of his body – the end is not announced yet.”

When asked again about moving for Haaland, he said: “As I said, world footballer Robert Lewandowski is well on the way to questioning Gerd Müller’s benchmark of 40 goals in a Bundesliga season. He is at the height of his career.”

Unlike Bayern, United, Chelsea and City need a new striker this summer, and Haaland could fit the bill perfectly.

Sergio Aguero is set to leave the Etihad Stadium, as announced earlier this week, and Haaland looks a perfect like-for-like replacement up front.

United, meanwhile, need to improve on players like Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood if they are to close the gap on City next season.

Chelsea are also struggling for goals as Timo Werner hasn’t lived up to expectations, while Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud are surely not good enough long-term options.