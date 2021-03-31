Chelsea and Man City ahead of Man United in Erling Haaland transfer battle

Chelsea and Manchester City may reportedly be ahead of Manchester United in the transfer battle over Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

A report from the Telegraph suggests Haaland is a top priority for both Chelsea and City this summer, but United are less keen to get dragged into a bidding war for the Norway international.

This seems risky from the Red Devils, who urgently need a top signing up front as the goals have dried up for Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood in recent times, with midfielder Bruno Fernandes their top scorer this season.

It would surely also make sense to target a young centre-forward to replace the ageing Edinson Cavani, who surely cannot be considered a long-term option at Old Trafford.

Still, Chelsea also need a signing like Haaland and may be better placed to afford the prolific 20-year-old after showing what they’re capable of in the transfer market with some big spending last summer.

City also have great resources behind them, and will no doubt view Haaland as perhaps the ideal long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero.

It was officially announced this week that Aguero will be leaving the Etihad Stadium at the end of this season, and it won’t be easy replacing such a great goal-scorer.

It would be exciting to see Haaland in the Premier League, but it’s certainly a surprise that United don’t seem prepared to join their rivals in going all out to sign him this summer.

