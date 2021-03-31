Barcelona’s new president Joan Laporta is reportedly confident his club could beat rivals Real Madrid to the “statement signing” of Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

The England international is a world class talent who’s had a great career in the Premier League, though he’s yet to win a trophy in his time with Spurs.

Kane could surely be considering moving on this summer and the Transfer Window Podcast claim Barcelona’s new president Laporta is keen to lure him to the Nou Camp.

Barca could certainly do with making some changes up front after some unconvincing form from Antoine Griezmann in his time at the club, and Kane could well be just the upgrade they need.

Kane is one of a number of strikers linked with the Catalan giants recently, with Mundo Deportivo also claiming the likes of Sergio Aguero, Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku are on their radar.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, Ian McGarry gave an insight into Barcelona’s thinking regarding Kane.

“With Real Madrid hunting down both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, having not invested heavily in the last two windows and looking to obviously regain their status as the No 1 club in Spain, they are expected to at least sign one of those two players.

“We understand Kane is third on that list of strikers for Real Madrid but that Barcelona, and the second term of their president Joan Laporta, understands that he must make a statement signing and sees Kane as one that he might be able to persuade given that Madrid are more interested in Mbappe and Haaland.”

Kane has also been linked with Manchester City by the Times, though they say he’s a backup option to Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

One can also well imagine that Spurs would much rather sell Kane to a foreign club like Barcelona rather than to a major rival.

City could do with a top class forward like Kane, however, now that Sergio Aguero’s departure on a free this summer has been confirmed.

