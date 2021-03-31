International manager offers positive update on injury to Man United star

There have been a few injury worries over the international break, but it’s easy to see them get blown out of proportion before a proper assessment has been made.

There was plenty of concern for Man United when Anthony Martial went down holding his knee while playing for France against Kazakhstan, while he limped off the pitch very gingerly so the signs weren’t great.

A report from Goal has looked at comments from France manager Didier Deschamps since the incident, and it does look like this is good news for United.

He confirms that Martial won’t be able to play against Bosnia tonight, while he’s also a doubt for United against Brighton on Sunday.

The good news is that they’ve been able to rule out any serious damage to the knee, so it sounds like it’s going to be a case of it taking days to heal rather than weeks or months.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also has the Europa League tie against Granada next week to think about so it probably makes sense to keep Martial for that one, but it’s good to see that this won’t keep him out for long.