Juventus legend Gigi Buffon ruled out of Turin derby with ban for bizarre reason

You may have seen a few bans going round Serie A for “blasphemy” this season, but it’s gained more attention now because it’s been applied to Gigi Buffon.

The Telegraph have confirmed that he was originally fined for an incident against Parma at the end of last year, but it’s now been upgraded to a ban and he’ll be forced to miss the upcoming derby with Torino.

That may not be a massive issue in itself as Wojciech Szczesny is the number one keeper and looks set to start in the match, but the idea of a ban for blasphemy does sound like a bizarre one for many fans.

Immediately it makes you wonder if he’s said something outrageous, but there are reports of other players being cited for simply looking to the sky and muttering “oh god” after being sent off, so it could’ve been something as simple as that.

It seems that this is seen as a real issue in Italian football and they want to stamp it out, but if it’s something as small as that then it’s surely going to happen most weeks.