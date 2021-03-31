Bid made: Leicester City submit offer to beat Everton & Crystal Palace to Ozan Tufan transfer

Leicester City are reportedly among the clubs to have submitted a bid for the transfer of Fenerbahce midfielder Ozan Tufan.

The 26-year-old has impressed in his time with Fenerbahce, and has been linked with big moves before in the past.

It could now be that we finally get a look at Tufan in a more competitive league as it’s claimed that Leicester, Everton and Crystal Palace have all made offers for him.

This is according to sources in Turkey, who add that Tufan is currently valued at around £17million by Fenerbahce.

However, they hope to hold on to Tufan for a little while longer as they feel his value could soar at this summer’s European Championships.

Leicester would do well to sign Tufan, with Brendan Rodgers’ side looking a good fit for his style of play.

One imagines the chance to work under a manager like Carlo Ancelotti at Everton could also be very tempting for the Turkey international.