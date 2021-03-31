Atletico Madrid line up transfer swoop for Liverpool star with €55million asking price

Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino this summer.

The Brazil international hasn’t had his best season at Liverpool, so it’s perhaps not too surprising to see that the Reds would accept around €55million to let him go as Atletico put him on their list of targets, according to El Gol Digital.

Firmino has been a terrific servant to Liverpool down the years, but it may now be time for Jurgen Klopp to make a change up front after a difficult season.

The Merseyside giants may have run away with the title last year, but it seems teams have worked them out a bit this term as they’ve slipped all the way down to 7th place.

It might also be time for Firmino to think about moving on and trying a new challenge, and h seems like a player who could be a good fit for Diego Simeone’s style of play.

The 29-year-old hasn’t always been the most consistent goal-scorer, but he’s a good link-up player and hard worker off the ball.

Atletico may benefit from bringing in more options up front as Luis Suarez isn’t the youngest, while Joao Felix hasn’t always looked entirely at home in Simeone’s set-up.

