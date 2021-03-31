Menu

Liverpool open to transfer offers for six first-team players in potential mass clear-out

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool are reportedly open to offers for as many as six first-team players in the upcoming summer transfer window.

It’s been a difficult season at Anfield and it wouldn’t be a big surprise to see manager Jurgen Klopp making a number of changes to his squad ahead of next season.

MORE: Ferdinand weighs in on Gerrard vs Scholes vs Lampard debate

According to The Athletic, Liverpool would be willing to allow Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri, Harry Wilson, Marko Grujic, Ben Woodburn and Sheyi Ojo to leave if the right offers come in.

Reds fans may be disappointed to see some of those names heading out of the exit door, but it seems clear now that promising youngsters like Wilson, Woodburn and Ojo aren’t quite going to live up to their full potential.

They could well go on to have fine careers elsewhere, but it’s going to be tough for them to get into this star-studded LFC side any time soon.

divock origi liverpool

Divock Origi could be on his way out of Liverpool this summer

More Stories / Latest News
Armband thrown by Cristiano Ronaldo in strop vs Serbia could ultimately help save a baby’s life
Liverpool to hand Klopp “substantial” transfer budget to chase transfer of Mohamed Salah-esque forward
Barcelona think they could beat Real Madrid to “statement signing” of PL star also eyed by Man City

The same is true for Origi, Shaqiri and Grujic, who would all do well to move on if they are to play regularly.

Liverpool fans will hope that this can at least give Klopp more funds to work with when it comes to bringing new signings in this summer.

“Hello, can I call you back? I’m just looking for my phone.” Which footballing legend had this embarrassing moment? Click here to find out.

More Stories Ben Woodburn Divock Origi Harry Wilson Jurgen Klopp Marko Grujic Sheyi Ojo Xherdan Shaqiri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.