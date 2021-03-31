Liverpool open to transfer offers for six first-team players in potential mass clear-out

Liverpool are reportedly open to offers for as many as six first-team players in the upcoming summer transfer window.

It’s been a difficult season at Anfield and it wouldn’t be a big surprise to see manager Jurgen Klopp making a number of changes to his squad ahead of next season.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool would be willing to allow Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri, Harry Wilson, Marko Grujic, Ben Woodburn and Sheyi Ojo to leave if the right offers come in.

Reds fans may be disappointed to see some of those names heading out of the exit door, but it seems clear now that promising youngsters like Wilson, Woodburn and Ojo aren’t quite going to live up to their full potential.

They could well go on to have fine careers elsewhere, but it’s going to be tough for them to get into this star-studded LFC side any time soon.

The same is true for Origi, Shaqiri and Grujic, who would all do well to move on if they are to play regularly.

Liverpool fans will hope that this can at least give Klopp more funds to work with when it comes to bringing new signings in this summer.

