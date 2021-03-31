Liverpool to hand Klopp “substantial” transfer budget to chase transfer of Mohamed Salah-esque forward

Liverpool are reportedly set to hand Jurgen Klopp a “substantial budget” in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Reds could spend the money on a new signing up front, with the Transfer Window Podcast claiming they’re in the market for a player similar to Mohamed Salah.

They stress, however, that this is not necessarily because Liverpool are looking for a new player to replace Salah.

“My information is that Liverpool have a budget to sign a striker, who can also play wide, in the summer window and it’s a substantial budget,” Duncan Castles said on the podcast.

“They’re looking for a player of similar type to Mo Salah. Now, I’m not saying that means Salah is leaving, I’m just saying that Liverpool are doing the proprietary work to sign a player of his type.”

It could certainly make sense for Liverpool to add to their attacking options after this difficult season in which the Merseyside giants are now struggling to even make the top four.

LFC might do well to break up their front three of Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, with defences perhaps starting to work the trio out.

Diogo Jota has looked a fine signing for the club but has had injury problems in his time at Anfield, so another addition in that area of the pitch seems like a good idea.

It remains to be seen which specific players are on Liverpool’s radar for that role.