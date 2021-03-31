Man City and Chelsea both have the same Plan B if they miss out on Erling Haaland transfer

Manchester City and Chelsea could reportedly both consider a transfer swoop for Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku if they miss out on Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland this summer.

The Premier League giants are both said to be keen on bringing in Haaland after his sensational goal-scoring form this season, but Lukaku is being eyed up as an alternative by by both clubs, according to Eurosport.

Lukaku has also been one of the top centre-forwards in Europe this season, with the Belgium international looking back to his best at the San Siro after a difficult spell at Manchester United.

It would be great to see the 27-year-old back in the Premier League after he showed what he’s capable of during his time at Everton, and one imagines he might feel he has unfinished business at Chelsea.

Lukaku was on the Blues’ books as a youngster, but never got that many opportunities with the west London giants before being loaned out a few times.

Chelsea could do with him now, however, after the poor form of Timo Werner at Stamford Bridge this season, while Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud are also surely not long-term options for the club.

City, meanwhile, are about to lose Sergio Aguero so could urgently do with a signing like Haaland or Lukaku coming in to take his place up front.

It would be pretty controversial, however, if Lukaku ended up moving to Man Utd’s bitter local rivals City so soon after leaving Old Trafford.

