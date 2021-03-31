Major transfer boost for Barcelona in hunt for megastar as Man United’s reported interest is “100% false”

There was a feeling that Sergio Aguero would look for a new challenge this summer, so the news of his Man City departure has inevitably sparked a ton of speculation about his next club.

The option of returning to Argentina will always be there but he’s also still at a level where he could play for any club in Europe, and Barcelona would make a lot of sense.

His arrival could help to keep Lionel Messi around, they need to find a replacement for Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann isn’t living up to expectations so signing a megastar without a transfer fee will be very appealing.

It’s also fascinating to see that Man United have been linked as a possible destination, but that has been quickly ruled out:

Sergio Agüero updates. ?? #Kun Barcelona have opened talks and are considering him as ‘option’ [Depay is on the list too]. Also PSG asked info about salary requests. Juventus and Chelsea have different priorities, as of today. Manchester United rumours, 100% fake. https://t.co/PhgcKhJ9zU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 31, 2021

It was one of those rumours that will inevitably grab headlines because of how shocking it would be, but Aguero has a great relationship with the City fans and it never really looked like Old Trafford could be an option for him.

PSG could also be an interesting option if he formed a deadly front three with Neymar and Mbappe, while Juve and Chelsea sound like they are going in another direction which makes sense as they’ve largely invested in younger players recently.

Clearly his decision won’t come until the end of the season, but hopefully this puts those Man United rumours to bed.