Manchester City eye transfer of Premier League star to replace Sergio Aguero if they can’t sign Erling Haaland

Manchester City are reportedly eyeing up a transfer deal for Tottenham striker Harry Kane if they cannot land Erling Haaland to replace Sergio Aguero.

The Argentina international has been one of City’s finest ever players in a superb career at the Etihad Stadium, and it won’t be easy for whoever comes in next to fill his boots.

According to the Times, Borussia Dortmund goal machine Haaland is City’s preferred target, but Kane is also being considered as a Plan B option for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Kane is another of the Premier League’s most lethal centre-forwards and could be a great fit at City as they look to rebuild in a post-Aguero career.

The England international could do well to leave Tottenham after failing to win any trophies during his career so far.

That surely wouldn’t be a problem for him at City, who have been a dominant force in the Premier League in recent times.

Guardiola’s side currently look like champions-elect after taking a commanding lead at the top of the table, and may well be favourites for the Champions League as well.

Haaland might be the more tempting option for MCFC as he’s younger and in the form of his life right now, but Kane’s record at this level would make him a very acceptable alternative.

