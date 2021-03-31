Possible boost for Chelsea as Aguero changes his transfer plans because of Guardiola

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will be leaving the club at the end of this season as he heads towards the end of his contract.

And although Aguero had long intended to return to boyhood club Independiente after leaving Man City, it seems being snubbed by Pep Guardiola has persuaded him to keep going in Europe, according to the Metro.

One imagines there will be a long list of top clubs eager to sign Aguero this summer, with the Argentina international showing himself to be one of the best players in the world for much of the last decade or so.

And it now seems Aguero is fired up to prove Guardiola wrong, according to the Metro, with the 32-year-old determined to show he can still do it at the highest level.

This could be good news for Chelsea, who are one of the clubs linked with Aguero by Foot Mercato.

The Blues could urgently do with a top signing up front this summer as Timo Werner has proven a spectacular flop at Stamford Bridge this season, while Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud are also unlikely to be long-term options.

If they could convince Aguero to stay in England, Chelsea would do very well to add this proven and experienced forward to their squad.

Foot Mercato also link the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan with Aguero, so it might not be easy for Chelsea to convince him to risk damaging his City legacy by playing for one of their rivals.

Then again, Guardiola may have played a dangerous game by allowing him to leave in the manner that he did.

It at least seems like Foot Mercato’s claims that Manchester United have also made an offer for Aguero are fake news, according to Fabrizio Romano…

Sergio Agüero updates. ?? #Kun Barcelona have opened talks and are considering him as ‘option’ [Depay is on the list too]. Also PSG asked info about salary requests. Juventus and Chelsea have different priorities, as of today. Manchester United rumours, 100% fake. https://t.co/PhgcKhJ9zU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 31, 2021

“Hello, can I call you back? I’m just looking for my phone.” Which footballing legend had this embarrassing moment? Click here to find out.