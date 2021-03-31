Man United handed huge boost in pursuit of world-class goalkeeper after star rejects two contract offers

Manchester United have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma after the young Italian reportedly recently rejected two contract offers.

Since making his senior professional debut aged just 16, Donnarumma, now 22, has grown to become one of Europe’s most highly-rated shot-stoppers.

Despite spending his entire senior career with the Rossoneri, Donnarumma’s contract situation will be causing Milan fans sleepless nights.

With his deal set to expire in the summer, the keeper’s long-term future in between the San Siro’s sticks remains uncertain.

In light of the current speculation surrounding the 22-year-old’s precarious position, Donnarumma has seen his name linked with a big move, most notably to join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from Sky Italia transfer journalist Gianluca Di Marzio who has claimed the keeper has rejected two contract offers.

It has been reported that Donnarumma and his super-agent, Mino Raiola, are keen to wait and assess their options at the end of the season.

The Italian would first like to see if his side qualifies for the illustrious Champions League as well as wait to see what kind of offers come in for him.

Either way – The news that Donnarumma has rejected not one, but two, improved deals certainly does looks bleak for AC Milan and their fans.