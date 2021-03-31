Menu

Manchester United made last-ditch bid to stop star sealing transfer away during meeting on Tuesday

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have reportedly made a last-ditch effort to keep Edinson Cavani at the club amid doubts over his future.

The Uruguay international joined the Red Devils on a free transfer in the summer and has had a decent impact at Old Trafford, though he never looked likely to be a particularly long-term option for the club.

MORE: Man United star’s agent hits out at Jose Mourinho

Still, it seems Man Utd are eager for Cavani to stick around and held crunch talks with the player on Tuesday about extending his stay for another year, according to the Daily Mail.

Most United fans will no doubt have warmed to Cavani, but at the same time they’ll surely also see the need for the club to bring in a long-term replacement up front.

The 34-year-old has scored seven goals this season, so seems a decent option as a squad player, but probably not much more than that.

Cavani Man Utd

Edinson Cavani’s Manchester United future is in some doubt

More Stories / Manchester United FC
(Photo) Nemanja Matic trolls Bruno Fernandes on return to Man United after controversial international clash
Boost for Man United as Man City likely to be unable to afford potential £100m transfer
Chelsea and Man City ahead of Man United in Erling Haaland transfer battle

It will be interesting to see if Cavani himself can be persuaded to extend his stay at United, but it might be unlikely.

The Mail suggest Cavani is concerned about the amount of playing time he’d get if MUFC do sign another forward this summer.

“Hello, can I call you back? I’m just looking for my phone.” Which footballing legend had this embarrassing moment? Click here to find out.

More Stories Edinson Cavani

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.