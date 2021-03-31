Barcelona trying to offload big name, but Man United no longer interested in transfer

Barcelona are reportedly looking to offload expensive flop Antoine Griezmann this summer, but Manchester United are no longer eyeing up a transfer.

According to Don Balon, Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho are the two players the club are most keen to get rid of, but it could be a struggle.

The report names Man Utd and Paris Saint-Germain as two clubs who were previously interested in Griezmann, but it seems their interest has now ended.

This is hardly surprising after the France international’s surprisingly poor form in his time at Barcelona so far, with the 30-year-old managing only 29 goals in 88 games for the Catalan giants.

To put that into context, Griezmann scored 29 goals in just one season at former club Atletico Madrid back in 2017/18, and managed even more with 32 strikes in 54 games in 2015/16.

It would be interesting to see if Griezmann could revive his career elsewhere, but he perhaps doesn’t have that long left at the highest level.

It’s certainly a shame we never got to see Griezmann at a club like United during his peak years, when he surely could have made a big impact at Old Trafford.

Even now, you wonder if it might be worth gambling on the former Atletico forward due to the poor form of Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood, while the ageing Edinson Cavani is surely not a long-term option for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

