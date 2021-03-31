£50m Manchester United target expected to push for summer transfer

Manchester United remain interested in a transfer deal for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho this summer.

It’s also reported that Sancho is expected to push for a move away from Dortmund at the end of this season, though Man Utd would ideally not like to over-pay for him, according to Eurosport.

A previous report from Eurosport has also suggested the Red Devils would likely try paying around £50million for Sancho, which may be a lot less than his club are expecting to get for him.

United fans will surely hope their club can do everything possible to land this exciting talent, but there is also a need to be cautious in the transfer market in these difficult times.

All clubs will have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic, which has meant playing in empty stadiums for almost a year now.

MUFC certainly need a signing like Sancho, but there may also be cheaper options out there if Dortmund don’t lower their demands for the England international.

If Eurosport are right in thinking that Sancho himself could push for a move away, that should only help United get him for the kind of price they want.

