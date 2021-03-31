Man United ‘willing’ to offer out-of-favour star in exchange for Juventus midfielder

According to Wednesday’s printed edition of Tuttosport (via MEN), Manchester United’s hierarchy is growing increasingly more frustrated with Donny van de Beek and could offer him to Juventus in exchange for Adrien Rabiot.

Despite only joining United last summer, rumours surrounding van de Beek’s long-term future have been continually speculated.

After making just two Premier League starts since his arrival, it’s fair to assume the Dutchman’s time in Manchester hasn’t quite gone to plan.

Seemingly out-of-favour with current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, van de Beek has struggled to impress, even on the rare opportunities he has been gifted.

Worryingly for Red Devils fans, recent reports in Italy have claimed the club’s decision-makers are already preparing for life after van de Beek.

Should these reports be anything to go by, United could be in line to offer the Old Lady their 23-year-old playmaker in exchange for French midfielder Rabiot.

In a similar position and continually linked with a move away from Turin, Rabiot, too, finds himself cast aside by his manager.

Despite the claims, it’s still hard to imagine United spending nearly £40m for a top-tier player just to offload them a matter of months later – But you never know, and as the saying goes; “stranger things have happened at sea.”