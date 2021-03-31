Manchester United and Chelsea have been mentioned alongside Real Madrid as potential transfer destinations for Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga.

The France international is considered a huge prospect and is sure to have top clubs battling for his signature in the near future, whether this summer or next.

AS report that Real Madrid has looked to be the most likely destination for Camavinga, but it’s partly down to the 18-year-old’s desire to work with Zinedine Zidane.

The likes of Man Utd, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain could still be an option for Camavinga if Zidane doesn’t end up keeping his job at the Bernabeu, according to AS.

It’s not been the best of seasons for Real Madrid, so there could well be doubts over Zidane’s future if things don’t improve between now and the end of the season.

Still, that could cost Los Blancos a chance of signing Camavinga, which will no doubt be of interest to United and Chelsea.

The teenager could undoubtedly add some much-needed spark to United’s midfield if he joins, while he’d also give Chelsea something a little different after the lack of impact made by a number of their big-name signings from last summer.

Camavinga’s agent Jonathan Barnett has hinted that his client could move to the Premier League in an interview with The Athletic yesterday.

“Camavinga can play next year in the Premier League. He is that good,” Barnett said. “Whether he will or not, I don’t know.

“His background has been tough if you know what he went through as a refugee and the burning of his home (in Rennes). But his character is amazingly strong. He is not your average 18-year-old.

“Playing in front of 100,000 people is not going to scare him. He’s a lovely boy and I think he’s going to be a superstar.”

“Hello, can I call you back? I’m just looking for my phone.” Which footballing legend had this embarrassing moment? Click here to find out.