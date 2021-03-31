Menu

“Let’s go home” – Man Utd boss Solskjaer left scouting mission because he didn’t like the player’s hair

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted he once left a scouting mission because he didn’t like the player’s haircut.

The Norwegian tactician was at former club Molde at the time, and didn’t name the player, but said he didn’t like his Mohican, so felt like he’d seen enough…

“I once went to see a player and as he walked out of the dressing room or through the tunnel onto the pitch, he had a Mohican – this was when I was back in Norway,” Solskjaer said.

“I just said to my scout: ‘Let’s go home, not interested.’ That was a very short scouting trip.”

