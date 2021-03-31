(Photo) Nemanja Matic trolls Bruno Fernandes on return to Man United after controversial international clash

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has brutally trolled Bruno Fernandes on his return to club football after their controversial international clash.

Fernandes was in the Portugal side who controversially saw a Cristiano Ronaldo goal not given against Matic’s Serbia…

Nemanja Matic is savage, look what he did to Bruno Fernandes locker at Carrington ????? pic.twitter.com/Gt7g8MBSyD — WHF!?? (@mufcwesleyy) March 30, 2021

As you can see in the image above, Matic stuck this on Fernandes’ locker at Carrington as he looks to rub salt into his team-mate’s wounds.

Absolutely brutal from Matic! We wonder how this will go down with Fernandes when he sees it…