Lionel Messi makes huge vow to Barcelona if they seal Sergio Aguero transfer from Man City

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has told the club he’ll stay and sign a new contract if they seal the transfer of Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero this summer.

The Argentine is seemingly eager to link up with his fellow countryman at the Nou Camp, with Barcelona also said to be in pole position for Aguero as he heads towards the City exit door this summer, according to Football Insider.

This would be a huge development for Barca if it proves accurate, with Aguero set to be available on a free and representing a fairly straightforward signing to get done.

If snapping up Aguero means Messi stays at the club, it’s surely a no-brainer for the Catalan giants to go ahead and offer the 32-year-old a deal this summer.

City fans may well have cause to be even more disappointed that Aguero is leaving, as it means they are now less likely to be able to replace him with Messi.

Fabrizio Romano recently told CaughtOffside that Messi would wait for the outcome of the Barcelona presidential elections before deciding on his future, with City and Paris Saint-Germain possible destinations for him.

It looks like MCFC have damaged their chances, however, by not doing more to keep hold of Aguero.

The former Atletico Madrid striker will undoubtedly go down as a legend at the Etihad Stadium after an incredible career in Manchester, and he could be a fine signing to link up with Messi at Barcelona.

