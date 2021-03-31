Newcastle United players furious with cowardly thing Steve Bruce has been doing

Newcastle United players are reportedly furious with manager Steve Bruce for getting his coaches coaches Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence to inform players if they’ve been dropped.

The Magpies are enduring a miserable season after an awful run of form in the second half of the campaign in particular, and this has led to speculation over Bruce’s future at St James’ Park.

It won’t help Bruce’s cause that damning stuff like this is now also coming out, as Football Insider claim he’s angered his players by not facing up to them when he decides to drop them.

Newcastle fans won’t be impressed with this either, and it will surely strengthen calls for a change to be made in the NUFC dugout.

As things stand, Bruce’s side are likely to face a fight to stay in the Premier League in the final weeks of the season and he could do with improving the mood among his players if there is to be any hope of them surviving.