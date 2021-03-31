Menu

(Photo) Man United’s Amad set to cause stir after being pictured wearing another team’s shirt

Manchester United FC
Manchester United fans – Look away now!

Chelsea's Timo Werner misses a shocking open goal chance as Germany lose to North Macedonia

New signing and teenage sensation Amad Diallo has been pictured wearing the shirt of another team.

Posting on his official social media recently, despite his best efforts to disguise the kit, we’ve been quick to spot the Ivorian attacker wearing PSV’s colours.

Although by no means a signal of his disdain for his current club, seeing a player represent another club is never a good look.

Image courtesy of Amad’s official Instagram story

The photo’s big giveaway is the logo found on the shirt’s left sleeve.

Even with just the red and white colours, the Puma logo and the left sleeve visible, it’s evident this kit is PSV’s home kit.

