Photo: “My female dog” – Mauro Icardi in the doghouse as his wife Wanda is clearly unamused by bold Instagram post

Mauro Icardi is a genuinely top-level striker who could probably play for any team in the world, but you do have to wonder if his antics off the pitch have held his career back.

He’s had issues with trying to take on the ultras at Inter Milan and things weren’t handled brilliantly when his now-wife Wanda Nara left teammate Maxi Lopez for him, while the pair are often in the headlines for the wrong reasons.

Mauro clearly looks like he woke up today and decided to choose violence, as this Instagram post has definitely captured the attention:

Mauro Icardi with quite the Instagram: “My (male) dog & my (female) dog.” Wanda in the comments: “How funny.” pic.twitter.com/OWCYgT2S4J — Get French Football News (@GFFN) March 31, 2021

Wanda has commented to say “how funny” but the accompanying emoji doesn’t quite fit, and it looks like Mauro may find himself sleeping in the dog house with his male dog this evening.