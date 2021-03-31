Photo: Survey shows Steve Bruce as the least popular Premier League manager – It’s not even close

From the outside you certainly get the impression that Steve Bruce isn’t a popular man among the Newcastle United supporters, but could it be the case that there’s the “silent” majority that are actually a great fan of his work?

The Athletic have recently done a fan survey on multiple issues in the Premier League, and this is quite staggering to see:

It’s not even remotely close when you look at the numbers involved with the other unpopular managers, so it’s yet another sign that it really would be in everyone’s best interests if he moves on and allows someone else a chance to turn the club around.