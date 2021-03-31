Transfer boost for Liverpool as CL giants clear midfielder to leave this summer

Liverpool reportedly look to have been handed a significant transfer boost as Juventus look to offload Aaron Ramsey this summer.

According to Calciomercato, the Italian giants are targeting a move for Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar, and could try selling both Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot to help fund a move.

Aouar has shone for Lyon and it makes sense that a big club like Juve could be in for him this summer, but they also have plenty of other midfielders on their books.

Ramsey hasn’t really done enough to earn himself a regular starting spot in Andrea Pirlo’s side, so it could also be good business to try finding a buyer for him ahead of next season.

The Wales international was recently linked with Liverpool by Calciomercato, and it would be good to see the former Arsenal man back in English football.

Liverpool could do with a new signing in midfield as Georginio Wijnaldum nears the end of his contract, and Ramsey could offer similar qualities to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Ramsey was a star player for Arsenal for many years and could do a fine job for Liverpool if he can revive his career after this disappointing stint with Juventus.

It’s clear now that LFC have a chance of signing Ramsey if they want him, with Calciomercato stating the 30-year-old will be available this summer.

They add that Rabiot could be a target for Everton if he also makes his way out of the Turin side.