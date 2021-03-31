Reports: West Ham United preparing for potential takeover talks

According to recent claims from freelance journalist ExWHUemployee, who has been speaking recently on The West Ham Way podcast, West Ham United could be set for a change of ownership.

It has been claimed that a close source has recently revealed that majority stakeholders David Gold and David Sullivan, who have owned the club for the last 11-years, could be expecting a foreign bid.

Relaying his information, ExWHUemployee, a popular club-focused freelance journalist, said: “A decent source to me, told me that a consortium, an American consortium, are finalising a bid for a club and have submitted, or will submit an offer.

“Now, I don’t know if I believe this, I don’t know if there’s much legs of it, I don’t want people to get carried away and for me to be the next secret agent, because I’m telling you, I’m not sure if it’s true or not.

“I’m just putting it out there that apparently there is an American consortium that are very interested in the club.”