Offers made: Chelsea & Man United hold talks over surprise transfer of elite forward

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly both among the clubs to have lodged surprise transfer offers for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.

The 32-year-old is heading out of the Etihad Stadium this summer, it was announced this week, and he surely won’t be short of suitors this summer as one of the biggest names who’ll be out of contract in the next transfer window.

According to Foot Mercato, Chelsea and Man Utd have made surprise offers to keep Aguero in the Premier League, but it remains to be seen if he’ll choose to join one of City’s rivals.

The Argentina international is a City legend and is set to have a statue built in tribute to his tremendous service to the club, so he surely won’t want to sour his reputation by joining neighbours Man Utd in particular.

Both these teams could do with a new striker this summer, however, so it perhaps makes sense that they’ve tried their luck with an offer.

Aguero would be an upgrade on the likes of Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood at Old Trafford, whilst also providing a better option than struggling Chelsea new-boy Timo Werner.

Of course, Frank Lampard notably made the surprise move from Chelsea to City after the end of his Stamford Bridge career, while Carlos Tevez and Owen Hargreaves both left United for City.

It can’t be entirely ruled out that Aguero could surprise us all and do something similar.

Foot Mercato also claim Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan are among the sides interested in Aguero.

